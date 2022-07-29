Macron counts on Saudi prince to 'ease' Ukraine war effects

The French premier is keen to secure extra oil production from the de facto Saudi leader

French leader Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to work "to ease the effects" of the war in Ukraine, Macron's office said Friday, after talks in Paris that marked the full diplomatic rehabilitation of the Saudi leader.

Like US President Joe Biden, who visited Riyadh earlier this month, Macron was keen to secure extra oil production from the de facto Saudi leader who was just recently considered a "pariah" in the West.

A French statement made no reference to any agreement, but said the two men agreed to "intensify their cooperation to ease the effects (of the war) in Europe, the Middle East, and the world."

The dinner between the two premiers on Thursday evening outraged rights groups because of bin Salman's suspected role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Western leaders snubbed the 36-year-old prince after Saudi agents killed Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. But the prince is being courted again as Europe and its allies urgently seek fresh sources of fossil fuels to replace lost Russian production.

As he left Friday, bin Salman expressed his "deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation" in a statement posted online by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Macron's decision to host the controversial royal sparked fierce criticism at home from human rights groups and left-wing opponents.