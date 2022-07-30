Francis says he’ll slow down or quit: ‘You can change a pope’

'This, with all honesty, is not a catastrophe. A pope can be changed'

Pope Francis said on Saturday that his advancing age and his difficulty walking made travel difficult and repeated that he would be ready to resign one day if serious health problems prohibited him from running the Church.

Francis spoke in Canada, during his politically and emotionally charged weeklong pilgrimage to the Northern American country where he offered a historic apology for decades of abuse of Indigenous children at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.

‘’I don't think I can continue doing trips with the same rhythm as before. I think that at my age and with this limitation I have to save myself a bit in order to be able to serve the Church, or decide to step aside," said the 85-year-old pope, who suffers pain in his knee that has seen him increasingly reliant on a wheelchair.

"This, with all honesty, is not a catastrophe. A pope can be changed, there is no problem with that but I have to limit myself and these efforts a bit.... But I will try to continue to travel in order to be close to people because it is a way of serving. I don't know what else to say.’’

Francis described his Canadian tour, that featured several moments when he was clearly in pain as he maneuvered getting up and down from chairs, as "a bit of a test."