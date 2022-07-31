Monkeypox claims first fatalities in Spain, Brazil

Death occur one week after WHO declares outbreak a global emergency

Spain on Saturday reported its second monkeypox-related death, bringing to three the number of fatalities linked to the current outbreak outside of Africa.

Spain and Brazil both announced what they believed to be their first deaths related to the virus on Friday.

To date, there were over 22,000 monkeypox cases reported in nearly 80 countries since May, with about 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries, with 4,298 people there infected with the virus, according to the Spanish health ministry.

In the US and Europe, the vast majority of monkeypox infections occurred in men who have sex with men, though health officials stressed that anyone can catch the virus.