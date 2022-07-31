First grain ship might leave Ukraine on Monday - Ankara

‘We will see ships leaving the ports the next day at the latest’

A spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that there is “a high possibility” of the first ship with grain exports leaving Ukraine’s ports on Monday.

"If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the port tomorrow...We will see ships leaving the ports the next day at the latest," Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Speaking in a TV interview, Kalin added that the joint coordination center overseeing the export of Ukrainian grains, which opened in Istanbul earlier on Wednesday, will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes “very soon.”

Russia and Ukraine signed a UN-brokered deal in Turkey last week aimed at easing the global food crisis caused by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to its grain supplies being blocked in the Black Sea ports for months. The agreement will allow safe passage of the grain ships out of the three major Ukrainian ports - Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenniy.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that despite Russia’s recent strikes on Odesa, the shipments are likely to resume this week.