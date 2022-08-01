Lawyer representing Chabad in Russia case: 'These books are captives'

Chabad is demanding the return of the Schneerson Library, which Russia currently controls

The Chabad movement began legal proceedings against Russia last week, urging Israel only to give Russia control of the Alexander Courtyard church in Jerusalem if they return the Schneerson Library archives, the heart and soul of Chabad.

Steven Lieberman, an attorney representing Chabad, spoke with i24NEWS about the case.

"This case goes back over 100 years," Lieberman explained, saying that the then-Soviet Union seized the library after the Bolshevik Revolution. "In the United States, we've been trying since 2005 to get these holy books back."

"These books are captives. They have the writings, the thoughts, the souls of the Rebbe (Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement) who owned them, who created them, and who annotated them."

YURI KADOBNOV / AFP An employee of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center shows the books from the Schneerson library at a book depository in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2013.

Lieberman noted that the case has so far been successful on the part of the US, with Russia losing a part of the case, before appealing and losing the appeal.

"The district court judge has been applying US law. He found that the Chabad library and the Chabad archives belong to Chabad, and they were stolen by Russia."

When Russia refused to hand over the archives, sanctions were placed, totaling over $170 million. Lieberman said that they are now trying to enforce the sanctions in the US and worldwide.

He explained that Chabad's lawyers in Israel had conditioned the return of the Alexander Courtyard in Jerusalem in exchange for Chabad receiving the books.

Moscow demands Israel hand over control of the church compound, with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising to do so after the release of Naama Issachar from a Russian jail. However, the Jerusalem District Court struck this down, and the deal was never completed.

"Whenever we've asked why they won't return the books, the answer is simple, they say, 'This is an asset of the Russian people.' This is bunk. The Russian people couldn't care less about these books."