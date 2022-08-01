Russian lawmakers propose adoption ban for citizens of ‘unfriendly’ states

There are currently 49 countries on the list, including the US and all EU members

Russian lawmakers on Monday proposed a bill banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of “unfriendly countries.”

According to the document, published on the official website of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, “the collective West” has been for years “destroying traditional family values and moral principles.”

“Sending our children to be raised in "unfriendly countries" is a blow to the future of the nation,” the bill’s authors said, stating that nearly 17,5 thousand orphans from Russia are being raised in foreign families as of the beginning of 2021.

“If you want to defeat the nation, raise its children,” they added, stressing that foreign adoption doesn’t comply with Russia’s “national interests.”

If adopted, the bill will add to the controversial “Dima Yakovlev law," which banned US citizens from adopting Russian children. The law that sparked mass protests in Russia, came into force in 2012 and was named after a Russian orphan who was adopted by an American family and died of neglect in 2008.

The list of “unfriendly countries” was created by the Russian government in May 2021 and has been expanding in recent months in response to the international sanctions imposed against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. There are currently 49 countries on the list, including the US, all EU members, Britain and Japan.

The authors of the proposed bill specified that the adoption ban can be lifted when a foreign country stops carrying out its “unfriendly actions” against Russia.