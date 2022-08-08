Iran examining EU's 'final text' at nuclear talks

'The negotiation is finished, it's the final text and it will not be renegotiated,' says EU official

The European Union submitted a "final text" at talks to salvage a 2015 deal aimed at reining in Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a European official said on Monday.

"We worked for four days and today the text is on the table," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"The negotiation is finished, it's the final text... and it will not be renegotiated."

Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, who has represented Moscow’s interests in the talks, said the European Union had circulated “the final text” of the agreement to revive the landmark nuclear deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for tight curbs on its nuclear program.

Iran's state media confirmed that the government received the proposal and was examining it.

Earlier in the day, top EU negotiator Enrique Mora said he was “absolutely” optimistic about the talks’ progress so far.

“We are advancing, and I expect we will close the negotiations soon,” he told Iranian media.

Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.

Former US president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord in 2018.

In the time since, Iran massively expanded its nuclear activities.