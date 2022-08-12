Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'
Crunch moment in talks on reviving 2015 arrived after 'final' EU proposal
A European Union proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran can be acceptable if it provides assurances" on Tehran's key demands, the state news agency IRNA said on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat.
The EU said on Monday it had put forward a "final" text following four days of indirect talks between the US and Iranian officials in Vienna.
A senior EU official said no more changes could be made to the text, which has been under negotiation for 15 months.
The official said he expected a final decision from the parties within a "very, very few weeks."
The 2015 nuclear deal granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its uranium development program.
The deal was left in tatters when then-US president Donald Trump pulled out Washington in 2018, and Iran subsequently stepping up its enrichment of uranium far beyond the limit stipulate in the accord.
