Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'

Crunch moment in talks on reviving 2015 arrived after 'final' EU proposal

A European Union proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran can be acceptable if it provides assurances" on Tehran's key demands, the state news agencysaid on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat.

The EU said on Monday it had put forward a "final" text following four days of indirect talks between the US and Iranian officials in Vienna.

A senior EU official said no more changes could be made to the text, which has been under negotiation for 15 months.

The official said he expected a final decision from the parties within a "very, very few weeks."

The 2015 nuclear deal granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its uranium development program.

The deal was left in tatters when then-US president Donald Trump pulled out Washington in 2018, and Iran subsequently stepping up its enrichment of uranium far beyond the limit stipulate in the accord.