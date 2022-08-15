English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

UK, US slam 'ludicrous' Iran statement blaming Rushdie for attack

i24NEWS

2 min read
Billboard bearing the portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and late predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini (R) in Tehran on August 13, 2022.
Atta Kenare/AFPBillboard bearing the portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and late predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini (R) in Tehran on August 13, 2022.

Iran earlier said 'only Rushdie' deserved condemnation over the attack

It is "ludicrous" to suggest that novelist Salman Rushdie was responsible for the attack on him, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, in response to an insinuation to that effect by an Iranian official

Video poster

Rushdie, 75, was left on a ventilator with multiple stab wounds after he was attacked on Friday at a literary event in upstate New York by 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey, a suspected Islamist

Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that the Tehran leadership "don’t consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters” for "insults" against "followers of all religions." 

"Clearly it is ludicrous to suggest that Salman Rushdie was in any way responsible for this abhorrent attack on him," Nasser Kanaani told reporters.

"This was not just an attack on him, it was an attack on the right to free speech and expression and the UK government stands both by him and his family, but equally we stand in defense of free speech around the world."

Describing the statement as "despicable," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced Iran in a statement Monday praising the writer’s support for freedom of expression and religion.

While Blinken did not not directly blame Tehran for the attack, he added that "Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life."

Rushdie's condition improved in the past 24 hours. 

Video poster

This article received 0 comments