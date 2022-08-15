Moscow ready to arm its allies in Latin America, Africa and Asia

‘(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons,’ Putin says

Moscow "appreciates" its strong ties with Latin America, Asia and Africa and is ready to sell advanced weapons to its allies, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Monday on the sidelines of the International Military-Technical Forum "Army- 2022."

"(We) are ready to offer our partners and allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and from artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russian president said, during an opening ceremony of the forum organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations," Putin underlined.

Nearly six months after the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, experts argue that the Russian army’s poor performance affects the country’s arms exports.

However, Putin said that Russia is ready to provide the allies with its newest arms, such as “high-precision weapons and robotics” as well as “combat systems based on new physical principles.”

The Russian president stressed that those technologies “are years, or maybe decades ahead of their foreign counterparts, and in terms of tactical and technical characteristics they are significantly superior to them."

Last week, the head of the junta in Mali thanked Putin for weapons supplies. The Malian army received new military equipment, including five planes and a combat helicopter during an official ceremony attended by the head of the junta and Russian diplomats, during which the "win-win partnership with the Russian Federation" were touted.

Earlier this month, the United States said that Russian officials started training on drones in Iran as part of the agreement for UAV transfers from Iran to Russia. Drones have been playing a major role in the Ukraine war, used both by the Russian army and Ukrainian fighters.