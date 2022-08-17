Abbas says Israel committed ‘50 holocausts,’ sparks outrage in Israel, Germany

Israel’s Prime Minister Lapid condemned Abbas’ statement as a ‘monstrous lie’

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians speaking at a press conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who was visibly disturbed by the comment.

Abbas’ statement came in response to a question about the anniversary of the Munich massacre that took lives of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The attack carried out by the Palestinian militant group Black September was linked to Abbas’ political party Fatah.

"If you want to go over the past, go ahead," Abbas replied to reporters in Arabic.

“I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed...50 massacres, 50 slaughters...50 Holocausts,” he went on saying the last word in English.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559697747594383368

The German chancellor frowned at Abbas' words but didn’t immediately respond to them, which sparked criticism among his political opponents and in German media. In a statement later published by BILD, Scholz said that for Germans “any revitalization of the Holocaust is unbearable and unacceptable.”

The chancellor’s office did not distribute a press release on the meeting with Abbas as it usually does. Earlier during the conference Scholz said using the word “apartheid” to describe Israeli-Palestinian relations wasn’t correct.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to Abbas on Twitter, saying “history will never forgive him.”

“Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed 50 Holocausts while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559651133563539461

Chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and Museum Dani Dayan also condemned Abbas’ remarks as “despicable” and “appalling.”

“The German government must respond appropriately to this inexcusable behavior done inside the Federal Chancellery,” he wrote on Twitter.

US special envoy on antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt also called Abbas’ words “unacceptable.”

“Holocaust distortion can have dangerous consequences and fuels antisemitism,” she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559713769323905027

Last week, families of the Munich massacre victims announced they will boycott the commemoration ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack after failing to reach an agreement on bigger compensation from the German government.