Palestinian general meets with Russian deputy defense minister

Moscow generally has good relations with the Palestinians and supports their quest for a state

A senior Russian official met with the commander of the Palestinian security forces for discussions on military cooperation and intelligence sharing, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The official said Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin held talks with Palestinian Authority General Nidal Abu Dukhan on the sidelines of a security conference held alongside Russia's "Army-2022" forum.

The talks, which took place on Tuesday, come as Moscow seeks to strengthen relations with its allies around the world, nearly six months after its invasion of Ukraine, to counter what President Vladimir Putin described in a speech this week as "Western hegemony and neo-colonialism."

Russia traditionally has good relations with the Palestinians and supports their quest for a state. However, it avoids taking steps which it believes could threaten its status as a neutral intermediary between Moscow and Jerusalem.

Ties between Russia and Israel are also historically strong but have recently strained after the invasion of Ukraine that Jerusalem condemned.

Russia has been keen to offer support to countries seen as allies in Latin America, Africa and Asia, including by selling them weapons and advanced military technology.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had discussions with the West African country Mali on boosting its defense capabilities.

Al Qaeda's affiliate in Mali said on Monday it killed four mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner in an ambush around Bandiagara, in the center of the country.