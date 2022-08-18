Top Israeli official: 'Time to get up and walk away' from Iran talks

'Anything else sends a strong message of weakness'

As world powers seem closer than ever to sign a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, Israel is upping the pressure on its allies to walk away from the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held talks Thursday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several US officials.

A senior Israeli official saying Thursday that Iran has refused the EU offer which in itself does not meet the principles that US has set and therefore "The time has come to get up and walk away. Anything else sends a strong message of weakness."

The Israeli official adding "Now is the time to sit down and talk about what to do next to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon," also reiterating that Israel will do whatever is needed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In the briefing with Israeli journalists, the official added that "the US knows and recognizes this."

The source said that Lapid relayed the message to exit the nuclear negotiations during his phone discussions Thursday with Scholz, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and chairman of the US Congressional Subcommittee on the Middle East Representative Ted Deutch, Democrat from Florida.

Iranian negotiating team adviser Mohammad Marandi said on Monday that “we’re closer than we’ve been before” to securing a deal and that the “remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve.”