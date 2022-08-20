Safety concerns loom as writers publicly support Rushdie

'This is a wake-up call that people like Salman [Rushdie], who are fearless... really are in danger'

Under the watch of counterterrorism officers and police, hundreds of people gathered at the New York Public Library on Friday to show support for Salman Rushdie, the author who was attacked and stabbed multiple times last week.

Irish novelist Colum McCann, British writer Hari Kunzru, and others read passages from Rushdie’s works from the top of the flagship library branch’s steps in New York, the United States.

Below, a crowd of about 400 people listened, breaking out into a chant of “Stand with Salman” when the event concluded.

Authorities say Rushdie was attacked by a 24-year-old New Jersey man who rushed a stage at a literary festival and stabbed the writer in his neck and torso in western New York.

Rushdie survived the attack and days later was taken off a ventilator and able to talk.

There were no screenings for weapons ahead of the appearance by Rushdie, who for 33 years was living under a death sentence – or fatwa – ordered by Iran.

“I hope this is a wake-up call that people like Salman, who are fearless, who write things as they see them, who are not afraid to speak the truth as they view it, really are in danger,” said Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of the PEN America rights group.

While the fatwa on Rushdie was among the most high-profile threats, many authors say harassment and calls for violence are a part of the writer's experience.

This week, police in Scotland said they were investigating a threat against “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling following a tweet where she voiced concern for Rushdie.

An upcoming literary festival is tightening security, and September’s National Book Festival will require bag searches.