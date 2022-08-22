Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank

US judge rejects Vermont ice cream maker's attempt to prevent its products from selling in disputed territory

A US judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to stop its parent Unilever from allowing its ice cream to be sold in the West Bank.

US District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan, New York said Ben & Jerry's did not deserve an injunction to halt ice cream sales and marketing because it did not show it would suffer irreparable harm, or that customers would be confused.

Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever on July 5, saying the sale of its Israeli business to local licensee Avi Zinger violated the agreement under which Unilever bought the Vermont-based company in 2000.

The sale would allow Ben & Jerry's ice cream to be sold across the Green Line, going against the company's decision in July 2021 to end its ice cream sales in what it calls "Occupied Palestinian Territory."

Ben & Jerry's justified the move by claiming that it was "inconsistent" with its values.

Carter shot down the claim by Ben & Jerry's that customers could be confused by their product being sold by Zinger because it might go against their stated values, calling it "speculative," Reuters reported.

"Ben & Jerry's has offered no evidence of such confusion or the impact of the alleged confusion," Carter wrote.