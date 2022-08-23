Russia's foreign minister condemns Israeli strikes in Syria

Sergei Lavrov's comments come amid growing tension between Russia and Israel

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday denounced Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

"We strongly condemn the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory," he told a news conference in Moscow alongside his Syrian counterpart.

"We demand that Israel respect the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," he added.

Lavrov's comments came amid growing tension between Russia and Israel, which many attribute to statements of support by Israeli officials for Ukraine.

Earlier this month, an airstrike attributed to Israel reportedly hit Iranian targets near the main Russian naval base in Syria.

Last month, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz further confirmed that Russian S-300 missiles targeted Israeli fighter planes last May, shortly after an Israeli military strike in Syria.

Another source of friction between the two countries recently emerged with Moscow's desire to shut down the Jewish Agency operating on its soil.