Jewish leaders celebrate 125 years of the First Zionist Congress

'Zionism is the ideal combination of deep Jewish roots and revolutionary innovation and entrepreneurship'

Some 1,400 guests will gather in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday for a three-day event celebrating the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress.

The conference is organized by the World Zionist Organization in cooperation with the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities and the government of the Canton of Basel. It will begin in the Stadtcasino hall, where the First Zionist Congress was held in 1897, with the first 208 delegates discussing their vision for establishing a Jewish state.

One of the main events of the gathering will be the restoration of the historic photo of Theodor Herzl, which was taken on the balcony railing of the Three Kings Hotel in Basel. In addition, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to have his picture taken on the famous balcony and then sleep in the room where the father of modern political Zionism stayed.

The Swiss government has mobilized $5.68 million to ensure the event's security, while large pro-Palestinian demonstrations are expected to be held on the sidelines of the congress. The Rhine river will be closed to shipping and airspace will be closed for the duration of the gathering, while thousands of security guards will secure the hotel area.

The conference will be divided into two parts. The first part is the Herzl Leadership Conference, which will be devoted to modern Zionism. The second part is the Impact Conference for Social and Economic Entrepreneurship, which will host 125 leading entrepreneurs from the high-tech sector.

In addition, a gala evening will be held on Monday at the Stadtcasino, where Herzog will speak alongside several prominent figures.

"The First Zionist Congress in Basel is a historical landmark that was a defining event for the Jewish people and humanity as a whole," Herzog said in a statement.

"Zionism is the ideal combination of deep Jewish roots and revolutionary innovation and entrepreneurship. As president of the nation-state of the Jewish people, I am delighted and proud to see Herzl's vision come to life before our eyes," he added.