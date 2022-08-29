The agreement would expire entirely in 2030, no longer imposing limits on uranium enrichment

After months of a freeze, Iran nuclear talks resumed last month, when the European Union presented what it said was the final version of the deal on July 21.

Iran has since submitted its response, continuing to demand sanctions relief and certain guarantees, which Washington would categorically refuse. The parties agree, however, on the main terms of the overall agreement.

The EU text foresees a four-step implementation of the agreement.

The day the agreement would be signed, defined as "day zero," would see the joint commission founded as when the previous Vienna agreement was adopted in 2015 but without the United States. Washington would not join the commission until 165 days later.

As soon as the agreement is signed, Iran and the West are supposed to enter into an additional agreement to release Western prisoners in exchange for the release of Iranian funds.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden would repeal three executive orders regarding Iran, as well as secondary sanctions against 17 banks, which would release more than $7 billion in Iranian assets from South Korean banks.

Tehran would immediately undertake to limit uranium enrichment to 20 percent instead of the current 60 percent, and to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume monitoring its nuclear sites.

The deal is expected to be submitted to the US Congress within five days of signing it, under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), requiring that any deal lifting sanctions on Iran be reviewed by the House and the Senate. The White House would therefore not be able to lift the sanctions before 30 days.

If Congress rejects the deal, Joe Biden could veto it, except in the unlikely scenario where a veto-proof two-thirds majority votes against. There is still a chance, however, that a majority will oppose a deal, amid growing fears in Washington that Russia is using Iran as an intermediary to avoid sanctions.

The next step in the implementation of the agreement, referred to as "day of confirmation,' would come 60 days after "day zero." The UN Security Council and the IAEA would then be informed of a return to the agreement.

The US would then grant a one-time sanctions waiver to Iran to sell 50 million barrels of oil and allow trade talks in energy and aviation.

Iran, for its part, would stop enriching uranium to more than 5 percent purity and would begin a period of preparation to transfer information to the IAEA and allow the agency to resume full monitoring of its sites.

Two months later, on day 120, would be the "reimplementation day": Iran and the United States would be required to publicly declare their intention to continue to return to the agreement at least seven days before that date.

Iran should then fulfill its commitments to the IAEA regarding its ongoing investigation into enriched uranium found at undeclared nuclear sites, by providing a credible answer as to the source of that uranium.

Iran would also go through all the steps required by the deal – reduce uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent, reduce its stockpile, seal and transfer centrifuges – and allow the IAEA to resume full monitoring.

The US, for its part, would remove all secondary sanctions against Iran as well as agreed-upon terrorist designations — not including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — and explain to American companies what lifting the sanctions entails.

The "completion day" would come on day 165, when all nuclear restrictions and sanctions relief would come into effect. The US would lift the conventional arms embargo on Iran and allow trade between the countries to continue. On that day, Iran would remove its remaining enrichment infrastructure.

In 2024, limitations on research and development of advanced centrifuges would begin to expire, and in 2025 the "snapback sanctions" mechanism, which was supposed to reinstate all sanctions against Iran if it violates the agreement, would expire.

In 2026, restrictions on the use of centrifuges, including the most advanced ones, would start to expire gradually until 2028.

In 2030, the deal with Iran would expire entirely, no longer imposing any limits on uranium enrichment, storage, heavy water reactors or plutonium.