Iranian president also says Abraham Accords would not provide Israel with security

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday dismissed Israeli threats to attack the country's nuclear program and said that the Abraham Accords would not provide the Jewish state security.

"The Zionist entity knows very well that it cannot attack Iran. The Israeli threats to damage our peaceful nuclear program have not succeeded and will not succeed in the future either. We have nuclear technology, and no one can take that right away from us," Raisi said.

"The normalization of the Zionist entity with some countries in the region will not provide her with security," he added.

The president also discussed his country's position on the revival of the 2015 nuclear accords, which reportedly is close to being signed following months of negotiations with world powers in Austria's capital, Vienna.

He demanded the lifting of sanctions in the nuclear deal and said that safeguard issues must be resolved.

Raisi ruled out any meeting with US President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, calling it "useless."

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 13.