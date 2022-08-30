UN ships bring food aid to hunger-stricken Yemen, Horn of Africa

A record 345 million people in 82 countries are facing acute food insecurity, the World Food Program says

Ukraine is strengthening the humanitarian part of its grain initiative, with ships on Tuesday bringing wheat to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa and to Yemen, where 17 million people are facing acute hunger.

Grain exports in war-torn Ukraine slumped since Russia’s invasion in February due to port closures, increasing hunger in some of the poorest parts of the world.

A deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July helped unblock the ports, and Ukraine says that so far some 1.6 million tons of agricultural goods have been exported. Still, with a record 345 million people in 82 countries facing acute food insecurity, only a fraction of the total exports have been humanitarian aid.

Yemen

The bulk carrier Karteria departed on Tuesday, carrying 41,300 tons of wheat for Yemen in the second humanitarian shipment of food aid to the Gulf Arab state since the war broke out.

According to the World Food Program (WFP), the ship left from the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and will stop in Turkey for the grains to be milled into flour.

Last year, Yemen – where thousands have been killed in conflict – received nearly half of its wheat imports from Ukraine and Russia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564187945405452291 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Horn of Africa

Also on Tuesday, the vessel Brave Commander carrying over 25,000 tons of grain from Ukraine docked in Djibouti.

Soon to be followed by another ship carrying 7,700 tons and transported to Ethiopia, the total shipment will be enough to feed 1.5 million people for a month.

That barely begins to alleviate the problems of eastern Africa, where the WFP said extreme weather, surging food prices, and conflict mean 82 million people need food aid across nine countries.

Russia and Ukraine usually supply 90 percent of wheat imported in the Horn of Africa.