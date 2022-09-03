European official: Iran doesn't want revival of nuclear deal

Yet Israeli security establishment believes deal remains on the table

Israeli security officials believe that the revival of the Iran nuclear deal is likely despite the latest setback in last ditch talks between the Islamic Republic and world powers, Hebrew-language media reported on Friday.

Yet an unnamed European official said that Iran's latest response to an American draft was so "unreasonable" that it likely shows that the mullah regime has no interest in finalizing the accord with the US.

"The Iranian response was totally unreasonable. It reopens the EU coordinator’s text on nuclear safeguards, which was at the outer limits of our flexibility already — and which the Iranians implicitly accepted in their August 15 response," the official was quoted by Axios as saying. "This can only be read as they do not want to close this deal."

On Thursday the US State Department confirmed it received Iran’s response through the European Union, which has served as an intermediary for the indirect talks after then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the accord in 2018.

“We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive,” the State Department said, not elaborating on what the proposal contained.

It is the latest in a back and forth between the adversaries via the European Union, which in August broke a deadlock after a year and a half of slow-moving diplomacy.