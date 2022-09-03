UK launches probe into Russian mercenary Wagner Group

'Private military companies can operate... in the shadows, blurring the lines between legal and illegal'

The United Kingdom’s Parliament Foreign Affairs committee in March launched an inquiry into the use of private military companies (PMCs) – particularly the Wagner Group – as proxies.

In its “The Wagner Group and beyond: proxy private military companies” inquiry, the UK committee is working to identify the unique challenges posed by countries’ use of PMCs in conflicts and to destabilize “fragile countries.”

It will also examine how the UK government responds to the use of PMCs, according to the UK Parliament’s inquiry website.

The investigation is centered on the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group accused of committing human rights violations.

Wagner apparently has an “active role” in the ongoing war in Ukraine and is said to have operations in the Central African Republic, Libya, Mali, Mozambique, Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela.

The deadline to submit evidence is September 27.

“Private military companies can operate as legal enablers of legitimate activity or in the shadows, blurring the lines between legal and illegal activities,” said Tom Tugendhat, chair of the committee.

“Despite the threat their use can pose to peace and democracy worldwide, international law in this area is ambiguous and policing powers are limited,” he continued.

“Some of these private military companies, such as the Wagner Group, engage in ruthless mercenary activities at the behest of states like Russia, profiting through bloodshed and taking an active role in Ukraine and other countries.”