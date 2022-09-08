World mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

World leaders saluted her 'dedication' and 'friendship' with those who crossed the Queen's path over the years

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

World leaders immediately released heartfelt, mournful statements saluting her “dedication” to the British Commonwealth and her “remarkable friendship” with so many who crossed her path in the 70 years on the throne.

Israel

“The Queen is an extraordinary figure, a unique leader who symbolized devotion and love for her homeland. RIP,” said Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567933640926969859 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Jewish state’s President Isaac Herzog also mourned the Queen’s passing: “Her passing is the end of an era. Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people.”

"Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing, she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy,” Herzog said in a statement.

He pointed to her “morality, humanity, and patriotism,” characteristics and values that contributed to her “momentous reign.”

"The Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty, and ancient tradition," the president concluded, adding that he would attend her funeral on September 18 at the Westminster Abbey royal church.

In Tel Aviv, Israel's central coastal city, the city hall was lit up in the colors of the British flag to honor the Queen.

“Her Majesty’s legacy and accomplishments are an inspiration, not only to the British people, but to the entire world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom," said Tel Aviv's Mayor Ron Huldai.

Tel Aviv Municipality spokesperson The city hall building in Tel Aviv, Israel, lit up in depiction of the British flag to honor the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

Middle East

"We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world."

The Gulf Arab state's President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan also paid tribute: "Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterized by dignity, compassion, and a tireless commitment to serving her country."

King of Jordan Abdullah II called the Queen a "beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend."

In Iraq, President Barham Salih said he was "deeply saddened."

"I extend profound condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity, and fortitude."

Around the world

The White House expressed deep sympathies at the death of the Queen, noting she was the leader of one of Washington's strongest allies.

She was a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," said US President Joe Biden in a statement.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. She was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567949456208707589 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also paid homage to her: "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change.”

European Union leaders expressed regret over the death of Elizabeth, the British head of state throughout Britain's entire EU membership and eventual departure.

"Once called 'Elizabeth the Steadfast,’ she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment," EU council president Charles Michel tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567930409383755776 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Irish President Michael D. Higgins called the Queen "a remarkable friend of Ireland" who had a "great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding between our two peoples.”

Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon said her death was a “profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world."

In Canada, which is a part of the British Commonwealth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined in offering condolences. "She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," he said, adding that the Queen was "one of my favorite people in the world."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by the death of Elizabeth, the monarch of India’s former colonial power who previously “provided inspiring leadership to her nations and people.”

She “personified dignity and decency in public life,” Modi tweeted.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky even took it upon himself to express his grief, saying her death was an “irreparable loss.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567935139447205888 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia's President Vladimir Putin also expressed condolences to King Charles III on the death of his mother.

“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss."