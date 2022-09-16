Xi says he's happy to meet 'old friend' again after Putin blasts 'unipolar order'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Thursday for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the Ukraine war, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.

Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, following a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield, Putin said he was ready to discuss “concerns” by China about Ukraine.

“We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said.

“We understand your questions and your concerns in this regard, and we certainly will offer a detailed explanation of our stand on this issue during today’s meeting, even though we already talked about it earlier,” he added.

The two met on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization that includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia. The security alliance was created as a counterweight to US influence.

Xi said he was very happy to meet "my old friend" again after Putin said US attempts to create a unipolar world would fail.

The Chinese president did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks, but said China is willing to give strong support to Russia for matters related to its core interests.

Putin’s rare mention of Chinese worries comes as Beijing has been anxious about the impact of economic uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine that has dragged on for nearly seven months.