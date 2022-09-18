The official visits Armenia days after the latest deadly escalation

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday condemned what she described as an "illegal" attack by Azerbaijan on Armenia that sparked the worst bout fighting since their 2020 war.

Pelosi's visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan with a congressional delegation came days after border clashes that killed over 200 troops, the largest outbreak of hostilities between the two post-Soviet states in more than two years.

The two sides accused one another of initiating the shelling.

Pelosi on Sunday met with Alen Simonyan, the speaker of Armenia’s parliament, and told reporters afterward that “Our meeting again had a particular importance to us because the focus was on security following the illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian territory.

“We strongly condemn those attacks — we in our delegation on behalf of Congress — which threaten prospects for a much-needed peace agreement,” she said.

“The United States... has clearly and has long stated that there can be no military solution to the conflict. We continue to watch the situation closely and we continue supporting a negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable solution to all issues relating to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Pelosi said the attack represented an "assault on (the) sovereignty of Armenia."

Hostilities ended overnight on Thursday thanks to mediation by the United States, Simonyan said.