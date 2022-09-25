About 60,000 immigrants from 93 countries moved to Israel over the last year

The number of Jews in the world reached 15.3 million, with 7 million of them living in Israel, according to data published by the Jewish Agency ahead of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

The data showed a slight increase compared to 15.2 million Jews last year. While the number of Jews living in Israel stands at about 7,080,000, about 8.25 million Jews live outside of the Jewish State, of which about 6 million are in the United States and about 2.25 million in all other countries.

The percentage of Jews in Israel out of all Jews in the world stands at 46.2 percent, an increase of one percent compared to the previous year. The passing year also marked a record of two decades of immigration to Israel, according to the data.

About 60,000 immigrants from 93 countries made Aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) and will celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Israel. Nearly 26,000 Jews immigrated from Russia and more than 14,000 from Ukraine over the last year.

Last week, Israel's Aliyah and Integration Ministry held an emergency meeting to prepare for a possible surge of immigration from Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that at least 300,000 people will be mobilized for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The Jewish Agency has already registered a sharp increase in the number of applications from Russia as reports come about authorities planning to ban men eligible for military service from leaving the country after the annexation referendums in Ukraine.