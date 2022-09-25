World leaders deliver Rosh Hashanah greetings

From Biden to Putin to Liz Truss to Modi

As per tradition, world leaders on Sunday joined in the greetings on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, delivering best Rosh Hashanah wishes to Jewish communities in their respective states and to the entire Jewish people.

A statement by US President Joe Biden on Rosh Hashanah betrayed a close familiarity with Jewish tradition: "With the piercing sound of the shofar and the sweetness of apples dipped in honey, the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance, and renewal."

British Prime Minister Liz Truss took to Twitter, sharing a video message vowing to fight anti-Semitism and stand by Israel.

”I am determined to stamp out antisemitism. I will be a staunch friend of Israel and I will always be on your side.”

Indian leader Narendra Modi, whose close ties with former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu made journalists reach for the "bromance" descriptor, tagged Netanyahu's rival and incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in his tweet.

Russia's Vladimir Putin, who unleashed a destructive war against Ukraine that made thousands of Russian Jews flee to Israel, praised the Jews' contribution to "interethnic concord."

“The Rosh Hashanah holiday turns believers to high moral guidelines which lie at the foundation of all global religions – humanity, piety and mercy, inspires them to do good deeds,” a statement read.

“It is very important that while retaining their loyalty to old spiritual traditions, Russia’s Jews make a hefty contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity in our country, to strengthening interethnic concord and the principles of mutual respect and religious tolerance.”