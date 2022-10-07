The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Putin

Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organization Memorial and Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, highlighting the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.

The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, making it one of the most politically contentious in decades.

Belarusian security police in July last year raided offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists, detaining Byalyatski and others in a new crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko.

Authorities had moved to shut down non-state media outlets and human right groups after mass protests the previous August against a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.

The committee called on Belarus to release Bialiatski, 60, who has been jailed since 2021.

Bialiatski's wife said she was "overwelmed with emotion" after the news.

While the prize was not a direct message to Putin, Reiss-Andersen called his regime an "authoritarian government that is suppressing human rights activists" and that the committee wanted to highlight he "way civil society and human rights advocates are being suppressed."