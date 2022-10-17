Gates Foundation donates $1.2 billion to eradicate polio

Bill Gates: 'Polio eradication is within reach'

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said Sunday that it will donate $1.2 billion to help eradicate polio.

The funds will go to eliminate the disease in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the last two countries where it is endemic, as well as to prevent recent infections in Western countries from oral vaccines.

“Polio eradication is within reach. But as far as we have come, the disease remains a threat. Working together, the world can end this disease,” said Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder and the former richest man in the world has given much of his money to charitable causes around the world.

The announcement came ahead of a pledging event hosted by Germany and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) on October 18 in Berlin.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated nearly $5 billion to the GPEI. Bill urged "other donors to support the eradication strategy to ensure no one is paralyzed by polio again."

GPEI strategy for the next four years aims to administer polio vaccinations to 370 million children annually, requiring a projected $4.8 billion to reach this goal.

Vaccination campaigns have “played a key role in strengthening health systems,” said Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the charitable organization with Bill Gates, her ex-husband.

Polio, once a disease that disabled millions around the world, has been nearly eliminated from most countries. Recent cases linked to oral vaccines in the West represent the first cases in their respective communities in decades, including in Israel.