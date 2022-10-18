Blinken says China looking to seize Taiwan on 'much faster timeline'

Blinken says U.S. is ready to work with Xi Jinping, but sees more 'aggressive' China

China made the decision to seize Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” than previously thought, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, shortly after China’s leader reiterated his intent to take the island by force if necessary.

“There has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in recent years,” Blinken told a forum alongside former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday hailed his own response to Covid and corruption as he launched a Communist Party Congress that is set to give him another five years at the helm of the billion-plus nation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582377271406780416 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Blinken noted that Xi was leading China in a more "aggressive" direction, but renewed eagerness to cooperate on shared interests as he prepares for a historic third term.

"We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," he said.

"It is more repressive at home; it's more aggressive abroad. And in many instances that poses a challenge to our own interests as well as to our own values."

But Blinken said that the relationship between the world's two largest economies should not be reduced to a "bumper sticker,” adding that the world "fundamentally expects" the two powers to work together on climate change, global health, and possibly narcotics trafficking.

"We know we're not going to be able to deal with climate as we should if China is not part of the picture.”

Beijing "just has to be responsive to demand signals that it's getting from countries around the world to be a positive actor, not a negative actor, on issues that concern them,” he continued.

Global problems "are a lot harder to solve if the United States and China are not actually engaged.”

Xi is widely expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit next month in Bali, their first meeting since the two became their countries' top leaders.