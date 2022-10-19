U.S., allies to discuss Iranian drone supplies to Russia at UN

Ukraine invited UN experts to inspect the remains of the shot down Iranian-made drones

The United States, Britain and France will reportedly discuss Iranian arms supplies to Russia used in the Ukraine war at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting will focus on the alleged violation of UN’s Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and included arms embargo, sources told Reuters.

Several diplomats confirmed on condition of anonymity that the three Western powers told other Security Council members that they would ask a UN official to hold a briefing on the matter on Wednesday.

While Tehran has repeatedly denied supplying “kamikaze” drones to Russia that Moscow is reportedly using against Ukraine’s civilian targets, Washington accused Iran of lying.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday supported assessments earlier made by Britain and France, saying that Iran violated the UN resolution, which prohibits Tehran to export advanced military systems, including drones, until October 2023.

Ukraine also invited UN experts to inspect the remains of the shot down Iranian-made drones that were used by the Russian army in recent weeks. Tehran in turn said it was ready for talks with Kyiv on these “baseless” claims.

Several media outlets also reported on Tuesday that up to 50 Iranian instructors arrived to the annexed Crimea peninsula to train the Russian troops to use its drones against Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it had “no knowledge” of its forces having used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.