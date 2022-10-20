UN commission report accuses Israel of violating international law

The report asks UN member states to prosecute Israeli leaders

The UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Thursday published its second report accusing Israel of violating international law.

In this document the commission headed by former UN human rights official Navi Pillay calls on the Security Council to put an end to the "permanent occupation" of the Palestinian Territories by Israel and asks the various UN member states to prosecute Israeli leaders.

The 28-page report, which will be presented to the UN General Assembly on October 27, accuses Israel of “violating international law by making permanent its control over the West Bank” and “annexing Palestinian-claimed lands of Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as Syrian land in the Golan Heights."

"Israeli's actions constituting de facto annexation include the expropriation of land and natural resources, the establishment of settlements and outposts, the maintenance of a restrictive and discriminatory planning and construction regime for Palestinians and the extraterritorial extension of Israeli law to Israeli settlers in the West Bank,” the report read.

It also accused Israel of carrying out "discriminatory policies against Arab citizens, stealing natural resources and committing gender-based violence against Palestinian women."

The authors called for an urgent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice "on the legal consequences of Israel's continued refusal to end its occupation," and an investigation by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

"Commissioners who made antisemitic comments and who have proactively engaged in anti-Israel activism, both before and after the appointment, have no legitimacy nor credibility in addressing the issue at hand," Israel's UN mission said in a statement, denouncing the report.

It added that the report continues “to damage the credibility of the United Nations and its human rights mechanisms.” The mission underlined that the document does not mention Hamas and acts of terrorism.