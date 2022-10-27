U.S. sanctions Israeli businessman over ties with Russia

Shor was blacklisted for attempts to 'directly or indirectly' interfere in the U.S. midterm elections

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned 21 companies and individuals, including Israeli-Moldovan millionaire Ilan Shor, over ties with Russia.

Shor fled to Israel and now resides in Caesarea after he was arrested for money laundering and embezzlement charges related to the 2014 theft of $1 billion from banks in Moldova. According to the Treasury’s statement, he is also connected to Moscow’s attempts to increase its influence over the former Soviet republic.

“In advance of the 2021 Moldovan elections, Russia planned to undermine Moldovan president Maia Sandu and return Moldova to Russia's sphere of influence. To support this effort, Shor worked with Russian individuals to create a political alliance to control Moldova's parliament, which would then support several pieces of legislation in the interests of the Russian Federation,” the statement said, adding that in June 2022, “Shor worked with Moscow-based entities to undermine Moldova's EU bid.”

Shor, who was a president of the Israel-Moldova Chamber of Commerce and chaired a pro-Russian Shor Party, was sanctioned along with his wife, pop singer Sara Shor, “who was decorated by Putin as an honored artist of Russia.”

The Treasury blacklisted Shor for having attempted to “directly or indirectly” interfere in the U.S. midterm elections “on behalf of, or for the benefit of” the Russian government.