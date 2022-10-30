World leaders send condolences to South Korea after stampede

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday

International leaders expressed their condolences after at least 22 foreign nationals from 13 countries were among those killed in a deadly crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district, a popular nightlife spot for South Koreans and expatriates alike.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 153 people in the packed nightlife area.

China

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express deep condolences to the victims and extend sincere condolences to their families and the injured," President Xi Jinping said in a letter, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Xi said the accident also led to other Chinese citizens being injured and hoped South Korea "will make every effort to cure and deal with the aftermath."

United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences, writing: "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured."

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "I’m thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured."