Israeli envoy slams UN racism expert for 'double standard'

Recommendation to abandon IHRA definition of antisemitism is 'only helping the anti-Semites'

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan on Monday blasted the organization’s Special Rapporteur on Racism, E. Tendayi Achiume, saying she was aiding “anti-Semites” by “ill-founded recommendations” on Israel.

The remarks were made during a United Nations meeting where Achiume presented a report recommending the suspending or canceling the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Such recommendations are “only helping the anti-Semites,” Erdan said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1587196853866663941 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Achiume’s recommendations have irked Israel for years, with her vocalizing her opposition to Israeli policies on numerous occasions, from Israel’s Nation-State Basic Law in 2018 to the recent cycle of violence with Gaza Strip militants in August.

She condemned Israel’s action against Palestinian rights groups last August, which Jerusalem said were fronts operating for terrorist organizations.

Erdan accused Achiume of overstepping her mandate, politicizing the fight against racism and applying a “double standard” against Israel.

This double standard that is applied against Israel but to no other country “translates into a surge of violence against Jews around the world,” Erdan said.

He called on all UN member states to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which earned vocal support by representatives from Italy, the UK and Us.

Israel has blasted UN investigators charged with investigating alleged human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians, particularly after a member of a commission of inquiry questioned Israel’s right to be a UN member and suggested there was a “Jewish lobby” in action.