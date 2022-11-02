UN human rights chief fears pushback on gender issues

'The rise in misogyny and misogynist attitudes... I really hope we can overcome'

The new UN human rights chief said Wednesday there was a worrying pushback against progress in easing rights abuses, most notably on gender issues, pointing to Iran’s violent crackdown on unrest over a woman’s death.

In his first media briefing since taking office, Volker Turk said rights had become a “battlefield” that threatened to paralyze progress and prevent people from airing legitimate grievances.

Turk – whose predecessor Michelle Bachelet drew criticism for appearing soft on some governments over human rights – also promised to speak out “when we feel our voice can make a difference.”

His appointment came at a time of turbulence in Europe over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as some of the most widespread unrest in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests in Iran ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for “inappropriate attire” have shaken the Islamic Republic’s clerical establishment with people demanding a political change.

Turk pointed to what he called a pushback on human rights, especially with respect to gender issues, and highlighted a "strongman mentality" and autocratic tendencies in a number of countries.

"The repression and the silencing of dissent is obviously, very particularly worrying," he said.

"And it has also an impact in particular on women and the rise in misogyny and misogynist attitudes which I really hope we can overcome. I mean we shouldn't even have to deal with that in the 21st century."