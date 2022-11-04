Xi, Scholz warn against 'irresponsible' nuclear threats over Ukraine

'By using nuclear weapons, Russia would be crossing a line that the community of states has drawn together'

China’s President Xi Jinping and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz on Friday condemned alleged Russian threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, warning that Moscow risked “crossing a line” by resorting to nuclear force.

In the first visit by a G7 leader to China since the breakout of Covid, Scholz pressed Xi to prevail on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, saying Beijing had a responsibility as a major power to do so.

While Xi agreed that both leaders “jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons” over Ukraine, he refrained from criticizing Russia or calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops.

Scholz arrived in Beijing for a one-day visit that tested the waters between China and the West after years of increasing tensions, with talks touching on reciprocal market access, climate change, and Covid vaccines.

The German chancellor made the trip while facing criticism from within his own coalition about relations with China.

"President Xi and I agree: nuclear threats are irresponsible and incendiary," Scholz said after the meeting. "By using nuclear weapons, Russia would be crossing a line that the community of states has drawn together."

Kyiv’s allies have accused Russia of threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, Moscow denies doing so and accused Kyiv of planning to use a “dirty bomb.”

Scholz also met outgoing premier Li Keqiang, with whom he raised the issue of Taiwan.

"Like the U.S. and other countries, we are pursuing a one-China policy," Scholz said. "But I have made equally clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or by mutual consent."