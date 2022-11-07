Sullivan met Russian counterpart over nuclear threat: report

NSA Jake Sullivan reportedly held confidential conversations with his Russian counterpart

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with top Russian officials to prevent a nuclear conflict from erupting out of the Ukraine war, according to the Wall Street Journal Sunday.

In a report citing officials from the US and allied countries, Sullivan spoke with counterpart Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov in confidential conversations.

It is unclear when or where this took place. The Biden administration has not commented on the report, except for National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying, “People claim a lot of things.”

Officially, only military communications have been publicly disclosed between the two governments since February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This comes amid rising fears over the possibility that Russia will use a nuclear weapon, particularly after rhetoric that accuses Ukraine of planning to use a “dirty bomb,” although it has yet to provide evidence.

US President Joe Biden has warned Russia against using nuclear weapons, underscoring that it would be a serious "mistake."

Sullivan visited Ukraine on Friday, meeting with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the US national security advisor reaffirmed American commitment to supporting Ukraine to fight the invasion.

Sullivan announced additional support in military equipment, including refurbished tanks, unmanned aircraft and HAWK surface-to-air missiles.