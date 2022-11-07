World population to pass 8 billion mark on November 15

Over half of the population growth in 2050 will come from just 8 countries

The UN population division predicts that humanity will reach 8 billion people on November 15, three times more than 2.5 billion people in 1950.

The world population will continue to grow even if the rate of growth has slowed down, the UN said, underlining the major demographic diversity between certain regions of the world.

“The rate of growth of the world's population has dropped dramatically since the peak of the 1960s", Rachel Snow, of the United Nations Population Fund, told AFP.

This growth has fallen from 2.1 percent between 1962 and 1965 to below 1 percent in 2020 and could fall further to around 0.5 percent in 2050.

Given the number of people of childbearing age and the increase in life expectancy, the population will nevertheless continue to grow, reaching around 8.5 billion people in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, before "peaking" at 10.4 billion in the 2080s. A further stagnation is predicted until the end of the century, according to the UN forecasts.

In 2021, the average fertility rate was 2.3 children per woman, compared to around 5 in 1950, according to the UN, which predicts the number will stand at 2.1 in 2050.

The global numbers mask immense demographic diversity. Thus, more than half of the population growth by 2050 will come from only 8 countries, according to the UN: Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Tanzania.

The average age also illustrates this diversity, with 41.7 years in Europe against 17.6 years in sub-Saharan Africa.

Another illustration of the changing trends is that the two most populous countries, China and India, will trade places on the podium from 2023, according to the UN. China's population of 1.42 billion in 2022 will begin to decline, falling to 1.3 billion in 2050, while India's population of 1.41 billion in 2022 will continue to grow, with 1.66 billion expected in 2050.