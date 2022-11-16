Report: Iranian drones downed by Ukraine contain Israeli, Western parts

Infrared lenses on a recovered Iranian drone appear to be identical to those produced by an Israeli firm

The majority of components of Iranian drones used by Russia in its invasion, downed by Ukraine, and analyzed by experts were produced by the United States and other Western nations – including infrared lenses that appear to be identical to those produced by an Israeli company, a Wednesday report claimed.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the apparent discovery raised concerns among Western analysts and prompted a U.S. government probe, and came as the West increasingly sees Tehran's fleet of unmanned aircraft as a threat.

It also came despite one of the world's most comprehensive sanctions campaigns, led by the U.S., against arms sales from the Islamic Republic.

Ukrainian experts quoted by the report estimated that 75 percent of the components of Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine were originally produced in the United States. While the vast majority of drone parts studied by experts were determined to come from the U.S. or Japan, others were produced in China or Germany.

In addition, the telescopic infrared lens of the Mohajer-6 drone – which was hacked mid-flight and recovered intact by the Ukrainian military – appeared to be identical to a model manufactured by Israeli company Ophir Optronics Solutions.

The Israeli firm's parent company denied selling products to Iran and said it was complying with the U.S. and other applicable laws, as well as Western export controls and sanctions.

According to WSJ, the embassies of Israel, the U.S., Japan, Germany, and China all declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.