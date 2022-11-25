26% say less likely to hire Jewish people - survey

ResumeBuilder noted that the survey was conducted in light of 'rising antisemitism in the U.S.'

Online job application resource ResumeBuilder surveyed 1,131 hiring managers and recruiters in November, asking them about views regarding Jewish people and antisemitism in the workplace.

The survey results "revealed that there is an alarming amount of antisemitism within companies, a great deal of which is considered acceptable," according to the website. ResumeBuilder noted that the survey was conducted in light of "rising antisemitism in the U.S."

Results showed that 26 percent of hiring managers said they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants. Additionally, 29 percent said they knew of colleagues with negative biases against Jewish applicants.

When asked how hiring managers come to believe or find out that an applicant is Jewish, 56 percent said it’s because the applicant directly stated it. However, according to ResumeBuilder, 35 percent of respondents have made assumptions based on information such as the applicant’s educational background or last name.

Respondents were also asked why they were less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants, with the top reasons including: Jews having too much power and control, claiming to be the "chosen people," and having too much wealth. Other responses were that Jewish people are "greedy" or that they killed Jesus.

Additionally, 33 percent of hiring managers said antisemitism is "very common" in the workplace, and 29 percent responded that antisemitism is "very acceptable" at their company.

The survey also found that there appeared to be more prejudice in specific sectors: business, construction, education, entertainment, finance, and technology. For example, according to the results, 38 percent of hiring managers in finance, 34 percent in technology, and 31 percent in business say they believe their industry should have fewer Jews.