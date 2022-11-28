Cocaine ‘super cartel’ busted in six-country operation

49 suspects were arrested in raids in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates

A “super cartel” believed to control up to a third of Europe’s cocaine trade was busted in a six-country operation, Europol said Monday, noting that over 33 tons of the stimulant drug were seized.

With the help of the European policing agency as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, authorities arrested 49 suspects in raids in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates over the course of 11 days this month.

In Dubai, at least six high-value targets of what Europol dubbed a "super cartel" were arrested.

The “Desert Light” operation was ongoing for over two years, as authorities gained insight into what was described as a “prolific criminal network involved in large-scale drugs trafficking and money laundering.”

"The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the suspects’ control and command was massive," Europol said in a statement, adding that there is "no safe haven for drug lords.”

Dutch authorities said a 37-year-old Dutch-Moroccan suspect detained in Dubai allegedly imported thousands of pounds of cocaine into the Netherlands from 2020 to 2021. He was also accused of laundering large amounts of money and for being in possession of firearms.

The operation came as authorities across Europe have reported a record of cocaine busts, particularly in Belgium. It was also the second large-scale nab by European authorities in less than a week, the first one being when one of Europe’s most dangerous criminal networks was targeted in an 11-country operation.