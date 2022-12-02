U.S. says Iran, China, Russia violate religious freedoms

'Governments and non-state actors harass, threaten... and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs'

Washington on Friday designated China, Iran, Russia, and others as countries of concern over severe violations of religious freedoms, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Friday.

The U.S. official said the countries of particular concern – which also include North Korea and Myanmar – engaged in or tolerated severe violations of the Religious Freedom Act. Algeria, the Central African Republic (CAR), Comoros, and Vietnam were placed on the watch list.

Other designated countries were Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

"Around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs," Blinken said.

"The United States will not stand by in the face of these abuses."

The designation is the latest bid by Washington to increase pressure on Iran over the regime’s brutal crackdown on nationwide unrest, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody for wearing for headscarf incorrectly. More than 300 people have been killed so far and 14,000 arrested in protests, according to the United Nations.

UN experts have also urged majority Shiite Muslim Iran to stop persecution and harassment of religious minorities. The Baha’i community is among the most severely persecuted religious minorities in the Islamic Republic, with a marked increase in arrests and targeting this year.

AFP Protests in Iran.

In China, the international community has expressed grave concerns about human rights in the western region of Xinjiang, which is home to 10 million Muslim Uyghurs. Russia's Wagner Group – a private paramilitary organization that is active in Syria, Africa, and Ukraine – was also designated as an entity of particular concern over its activities in CAR.

The U.S. Religious Freedom Act of 1998 gives Blinken a range of policy responses, including sanctions or waivers.