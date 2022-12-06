Al Jazeera submits Akleh killing case to ICC

Al Jazeera claims to have 'conducted a full and detailed investigation... and unearthed new evidence'

News network Al Jazeera submitted the case of Shireen Abu Akleh's killing to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday, filing a lawsuit against Israel.

On May 11, Akleh, an American-Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist, was shot dead in the West Bank city of Jenin while covering an Israeli military operation in the area. Israeli authorities initially blamed Palestinian gunmen for the killing but then acknowledged that Israeli soldiers likely shot her, albeit accidentally.

According to a statement from the Qatar-based network, over the last six months, their legal team "conducted a full and detailed investigation into the case and unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts, the examination of multiple items of video footage, and forensic evidence pertaining to the case."

They claim that this new evidence "clearly shows" that Akleh and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli military, contradicting the claims by Israeli authorities.

According to Al Jazeera, the evidence "confirms, without any doubt," that the Palestinian journalists were in full view of the Israeli military and that "this deliberate killing was part of a wider campaign to target and silence Al Jazeera."

Last week, the news outlet aired a 38-minute-long documentary titled “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh” that included the new evidence and eyewitness accounts.