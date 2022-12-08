Abraham Accords bring interfaith dialogue from far beyond its borders - Session 1

The first session was entitled 'Global Impact of the Abraham Accords,' featuring speakers such as Danny Danon

The first-of-its-kind Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit opened on Thursday, aiming to study the importance of the normalization agreements signed in late 2020.

Entitled "Global Impact of the Abraham Accords," the first session opened with the former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. He began by saying that there was no doubt that the Abraham Accords were a "game changer" in the Middle East, inspiring other nations and communities to achieve similar prospects for peace.

Courtesy Danny Danon at the Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2022.

Danon continued that he hoped to bring together world leaders, ministers, ambassadors, diplomats and many others to create a new vision focused on education for many generations. He added that "inshallah" (God willing), the summit would become an annual event.

An insider's perspective was then offered by Huda Nonoo, Bahrain's former ambassador to the U.S., who discussed the thriving Jewish community in the Gulf kingdom.

The summit continued with an interfaith panel discussion, where Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, Senior Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates in the UAE, spoke on a possible relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel: "I have had contact with Saudi Arabia, and I can tell you it is not a question of if, but when."

"UAE officials have passed on to me that even MBS (Mohammed bin Salman) says the relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel are 'simply a matter of time.'"

Courtesy L-R: Pastor Carlos Luna Lam, Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie at the Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2022.

This comes shortly after i24NEWS reported that the Gulf state is looking to normalize relations with Israel but that it will take time.

Additionally, Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, Islamic Scholar and Vice President of the Global Imams Council, noted the responsibility to create the groundwork for peace. He added that being an imam that speaks English in the West is a great privilege and opportunity.

Courtesy L-R: Pastor Carlos Luna Lam, Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, Danny Danon, Imam Mohammad Tawhidi at the Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2022.

Finally, a discussion titled 'Humanity: Our Guiding Principle" was held, featuring several European politicians. Alojz Peterle, the former prime minister of Slovenia, called antisemitism in Europe a "major problem."