Abraham Accords Summit focuses on combating hate, building economic peace - Sessions 2,3

'The Abraham Accords need to be implemented in Europe too'

Foreign experts shared their countries' experiences in fighting descrimination and building economic peace though strengthening political ties at the Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit that opened on Thursday in Rome, Italy.

The second session of the day entitled “Combating Hate: Creative Strategies” brought together diplomats and experts from Europe and the Middle East who shared their countries’ perspectives on the issue. A panel discussion entitled “Standing up to hate: educating and inspiring the next generation” was dedicated to developing new creative strategies for combating all forms of religious and ethnic discrimination.

During the introduction, Johanna Arbib, director of the IAM Capital and member of the board of the Jewish Agency for Israel, said that the most important aspect of the Abraham Accords is the “people-to-people relations and we need to concentrate on what unites us and not what divides us.”

“When the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, I cried. To see an Israeli Prime Minister embracing Arab officials was just indescribable,” she said, pointing to student exchange between Morocco and Israel as an example of the agreement bringing the nations together.

“Moroccan students are in Israel traveling the country and seeing the nation for themselves. This would never have happened without the accords,” Arbib said.

“The accords planted the seeds and are living proof that peace is possible - and we can export this,” she stressed.

Georgi Velikov Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the U.S, in turn noted that the Abraham Accords “need to be implemented in Europe too.”

“The accords are the future - their very nature - they were designed to bring the common good and to preserve peace,” he added.

i24NEWS A group photo of the participants of the Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit in Rome, Italy, December 8, 2022.

The third session “Economic Peace” was dedicated to financial benefits that the Abraham Accords brought to the Middle East, which wouldn’t be possible without the political will. Dr. Naser M. Y. Al Belooshi, ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Italy, noted that the Trump Administration that brokered the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, originally wanted to organize an economic summit to “help the impoverished prior to setting up the political side of things.”

“And they did - 300 people came but it was not very successful and they thus realized that the Middle East wasn't about finance - it was about so much more - the people. And that is why the success was the political part because it was all about people-to-people relations,” he said, adding that Bahrain has signed more than 40 agreements with Israel and trade between the states has reached around $17 million last year.

While the financial aspects are still vital, Belooshi believes that it is by “political will and the respect of the Abrahamic values” that the countries managed to reach “not the peace but unconditional peace.”

“It is extremely important to nourish the political accords with economic incentives, business, trade etc. The first direct flight between the two countries was essentially an emblem of the accords because both nations are able to send businessmen to conduct business bilaterally,” he noted.

Alon Bar, ambassador of Israel to Italy, added that economic success of the accords is directly connected to politics.

“Tolerance and interfaith cooperation was the theme of Bahrain’s international day last week which also coincided with the visit of Isaac Herzog, Israel’s President and this is evidence and the proof of the foundations and working methods of the Abraham Accords,” he said, urging to “educate the people” to advance the cooperation between the countries even further.

Akuei Bona Malwal, ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the UN, added that joint agricultural projects between Israel and South Sudan are among the main benefits of the accords for her country.

“Right now, we have a major agriculture project between Israel and South Sudan. Israelis are training South Sudanese students to replicate growing food and sending it through to other countries as exports,” he concluded.

Today's discussions ended with the closing session entitled "A United Commitment to Future Generations." The participants then took a group photo and signed The Abrahamic Values Pledge.