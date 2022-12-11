'Al Jazeera witness is PIJ terrorist' claims pro-Israel watchdog

'The credibility of the investigations of Al Jazeera in probing Abu Akleh’s death are questionable'

Pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting claimed on Sunday that Al Jazeera’s critical witness in the formal complaint against Israel over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh is affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

On December 6, Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera filed a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court against Israel over the death of Akleh, the Palestinian-American reporter shot and killed on May 11 during a counterterrorism operation in Jenin. The network stated that their legal team "unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts."

HonestReporting Photos provided by HonestReporting claiming to be from Sleem Awwad’s social media

HonestReporting claimed that "at least one" of the eyewitnesses Al Jazeera is using is a terrorist affiliated with Islamic Jihad. According to the watchdog, Jenin resident Sleem Awwad’s social media profiles reveal "that he is a staunch supporter of Islamic Jihad, having posed with the flag of the jihadist terror group."

It continued that Awwad deleted his TikTok account and the live video taken before Akleh's death. Yet, HonestReporting tracked down his Facebook and Instagram accounts and their findings "cast serious doubt on Al Jazeera’s claim that Awwad is merely a civilian."

"Awwad also mourned multiple terrorists as 'martyrs.'" HonestReporting said in the press release. "In April, he even called on his Facebook followers to donate blood to save the life of Islamic Jihad Jenin Brigade commander Muhammad Ayman al-Saadi."

HonestReporting executive director Gil Hoffman stated: “The credibility of the investigations of Al Jazeera in probing Abu Akleh’s death are questionable now that HonestReporting exposed their chief witness as an active member of a murderous terrorist organization."