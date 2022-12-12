Israeli officials: Iran to limit missile range sent to Russia - report

Ballistic missile deliveries could violate UN Security Council resolution 2331

Iran is attempting to limit the range of missiles provided to Russia during the ongoing Ukraine war, according to Monday news reports.

Axios, citing four senior Israeli officials, reported that Iran fears international backlash for providing specific weapons to Russia. Ballistic missile deliveries, in particular, could violate UN Security Council resolution 2331, and, in return, sanctions could be reimposed on Tehran.

According to the Israeli officials, Iran is not entirely deterred and intends to deliver the weapons soon. However, Tehran plans to only provide Moscow with weapons that have a range of less than 186 miles.

Additionally, other missiles may be modified to stay within the 2015 resolution's parameters, Axios reported. One of the missiles that may be changed is the Fateh-110, an Iranian solid-fueled surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate via AP, File This photograph shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine.

Axios also reported that Iran considered providing Russia with the longer-range Zolfaghar, a short-range ballistic missile. But, according to the officials, this is no longer an option.

European Union foreign ministers imposed new sanctions on Iran on Monday, partly due to its drone deliveries to Russia.

"These weapons provided by Iran are being used indiscriminately by Russia against Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure, causing horrendous destruction and human suffering," the statement from the EU ministers said.

On Friday, while speaking with reporters, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted: "Iran has become Russia's top military backer."

"Russia's been using Iranian drones to strike energy infrastructure, depriving millions of Ukrainians of power, heat, critical services. People in Ukraine today are actually dying as a result of Iran's actions."