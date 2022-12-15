'Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion,' says Seán Clancy

An Irish soldier was killed during a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday after two armored utility vehicles traveling to Beirut came under "small arms fire," according to Ireland's defense forces.

Another Irish member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in serious condition, having undergone surgery at Raee Hospital near the city of Sidon following the incident, the statement said. Additionally, two other soldiers are being treated for minor wounds.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1603300125044051974 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defense forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the statement said, without releasing the name of the personnel involved. The families, however, have been informed.

The statement continued that a full investigation into the incident would commence.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Irish UN peacekeepers use mine detectors as they patrol near fields in the southern village of Maroun el-Ras, Lebanon.

"We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers," said the Irish military's Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

"Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends."

"We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital, and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”