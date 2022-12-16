UN force in Lebanon urges swift probe into Irish peacekeeper's death

'It is a crime against the international community, against peacekeepers who are here... to maintain stability'

The United Nations peacekeeping force in south Lebanon urged Beirut on Friday to ensure a "speedy" investigation into the fatal shooting of an Irish soldier earlier this week.

A convoy of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under fire near the village of Al-Aqbiya late Wednesday, also wounding three other peacekeepers, the Irish military said.

UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, neighbors which remain technically at war. The force operates in the south near the border, a stronghold of Lebanon’s Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and army chief Joseph Aoun visited the UNIFIL headquarters in the border town of Naqura, denouncing the attack that claimed Private Sean Rooney's life. UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti called it "a very serious incident" and told reporters it was "important" for the Lebanese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"It is a crime against the international community, against peacekeepers who are here... to maintain stability," he added.

It was the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015, when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed by Israeli fire. The flags of the force and its contributor countries were flying at half mast at the UNIFIL base, while one critically wounded soldier was still in intensive care.

UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack. Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.

The force was beefed up to oversee the ceasefire that ended the 2006 conflict, and now counts nearly 10,000 troops.